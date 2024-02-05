BANGKOK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) dropped to its lowest in 35 months in January, falling 1.11% from a year earlier, versus a 0.83% year-on-year fall in the previous month, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The figure compared with a forecast fall of 0.82% for January in a Reuters poll.

The core CPI increased 0.52% year-on-year in January, versus a forecast rise of 0.57%.

The decline in January was the fourth in as many months and was driven by government energy subsidies, lower food prices, and a high base effect from last year, the ministry said.

It was the ninth straight month that headline CPI was below the central bank's target range of 1% to 3%. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)