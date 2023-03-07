The government will continue to help ease the impact of energy prices, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's inflation is expected to fall further and return to the central bank's target range of 1% to 3% this year, helped by support measures, its finance minister said on Wednesday.
