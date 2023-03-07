BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's inflation is expected to fall further and return to the central bank's target range of 1% to 3% this year, helped by support measures, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

The government will continue to help ease the impact of energy prices, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)