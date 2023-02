BANGKOK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's inflation is expected to slow further and return to the central bank's target range of 1% to 3% this year, due to easing global energy prices and concerns over a global economic slowdown, the finance minister said on Monday.

The central bank will decide on any further rate increases, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)