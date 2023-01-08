Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Thai king's daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing - palace

01/08/2023 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Eldest daughter of Thailands King hospitalized with heart problem

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha remained unconscious more than three weeks after collapsing due to a heart problem, a palace statement said in an update on the health of the the 44-year-old potential heir to the throne.

The eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn lost consciousness on Dec. 15 due to severe heart arrhythmia resulting from inflammation following a mycoplasma infection, according to a statement issued by the palace late on Saturday.

The princess's "overall condition is that she remains unconscious," the palace said.

"Doctors continue to provide medicine and use equipment to support the functions of the heart, lung and kidney as well as using antibiotics while monitoring her condition closely," it said.

Princess Bajarakitiyabha fell ill while preparing her dogs for a competition in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, where she was initially treated before being taken by helicopter to Bangkok.

She is one of three children of King Vajiralongkorn who have formal titles, making her eligible for the throne under a palace succession law and the country's constitution.

The king has yet to formally designate an heir and there has been no official discussion on the prospect of the princess taking the throne.

Princess Bajarakitiyabha, a trained lawyer with master and doctorate degrees from Cornell University, has served as Thai ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia and in roles with the Attorney General's office, the Royal Security Command and as Thai ambassador to the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1978. Her mother is the king's first wife, Princess Soamsawali.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:28aAlibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
RE
05:27aMoscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine
RE
05:08aChina reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID
RE
05:00aUK PM Sunak demands "bold and radical" action to ease NHS crisis
AN
04:45aMacron presses ahead with pension reform as French discontent swells
RE
04:41aUK's Sunak says inflation fight will require discipline
RE
04:30aThailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border
RE
04:21aBenin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy
RE
03:59aProtesters clash with police at COVID antigen kit maker factory in China, videos show
RE
03:53aGerman police detain Iranian suspected of planning 'Islamist-motivated' attack
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
2US Department of Energy rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile
3Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine
4Hayat Pharmaceutical Industries : Trading (HPIC) 2023 01 08
5United Financial Investments : Trading (UCFI) 2023 01 08

HOT NEWS