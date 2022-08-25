Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai lender SCBX scraps $500 million acquisition of crypto exchange Bitkub

08/25/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Take a look inside Thailand's cryptocurrency cafe

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's oldest lender, SCBX Pcl said on Thursday it was pulling out of a $500 million deal to buy crypto exchange Bitkub, saying the startup needed time to fix regulatory issues.

"Bitkub is currently in the process of resolving various issues as per the recommendations and orders of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Thailand, which are uncertain in terms of time frame in resolving those issues," SCBX said in a statement.

"As a result, the buyer and the seller have agreed to terminate the transaction," it said.

SCBX said it had been conducting due diligence on the company and did not find any abnormal issues.

The announcement comes after the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission last month ordered the crypto platform to review the listing process of KUB coin on its exchange.

SCBX in November announced a plan to acquire 51% of Bitkub for 17.85 billion baht ($497.77 million), part of a major digital strategy.

The bank said it was "committed to strategic plans to expand into businesses relating to blockchain technology and digital assets."

Bitkub did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 35.8600 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37aUN rights chief hopes to publish Xinjiang report before mandate ends
RE
03:35aU.N.'s Bachelet calls on Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine
RE
03:35aCRH expects 10% profit rise this year after double-digit price rises
RE
03:34aHong kong's hang seng tech index up roughly 6…
RE
03:32aHong kong shares of alibaba and meituan up more than 9% each…
RE
03:30aChina to take steps needed to protect Chinese firms following U.S. export control list
RE
03:29aEuro bounces back above parity as investor sentiment improves
RE
03:20aForeigners net buyers in Japanese stocks for a third consecutive week
RE
03:16aReuters poll - short positions on malaysian ringgit firm most in…
RE
03:16aReuters poll - short positions on chinese yuan firm most since m…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell leaves kid gloves behind as he saddles up for Jackson Hole
2Allkem Delivers Record Full Year Results
3In isolated Russia, a tale of two economies
4Delivery Hero : Half-Year Financial Report 2022
5Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Business

HOT NEWS