Thai massacre families prepare for funerals

Funerals have begun in some of the temples where the bodies were moved to on Friday (October 7).

They were returned to their families there following autopsies.

A former policeman killed 34 people - 23 of them young children - in a knife and gun rampage in Uthai Sawan, a town 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok, the capital of the largely Buddhist country on Thursday (October 6).

Police identified the attacker as Panya Khamrap, 34, a former police sergeant who had been discharged over drug allegations and who was facing trial on a drugs charge.