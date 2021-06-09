Log in
Thai parliament debates bill on $16 billion borrowing to counter virus outbreak

06/09/2021 | 12:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives before a family photo session with new cabinet ministers at the Government House in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's parliament on Wednesday started debating a bill to allow the government to borrow an additional 500 billion baht ($16 billion) to help the tourism-reliant country deal with its latest and biggest coronavirus outbreak so far.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to grow only 1.5%-2.5% this year after last year's 6.1% slump, with tourism still struggling, the government predicts.

Given the outbreak has not yet been contained, there is an urgent and unavoidable need for more funding to help quickly restore the economy to normal, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told the House of Representatives, which plans to debate the bill until Thursday.

Thailand's current outbreak has accounted for most of its coronavirus infections and fatalities, while it started its mass vaccination drive on Monday.

($1 = 31.14 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS