Thai parliament passes $93 bln budget bill at first reading

BANGKOK, June 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's parliament on Friday
passed the first reading of a 3.185 trillion baht ($92.6
billion) draft budget bill for the 2023 fiscal year starting
Oct. 1, aimed at supporting an economic recovery.
The budget is crucial to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's
government as it attempts to boost Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
After a three-day debate, the bill passed with 278 votes in
favour, 194 against, and two abstentions.
"The budget will support the economic recovery and society
after a crisis caused by the outbreaks ... and help restore
strong and sustained growth," Prayuth said after the vote.
The bill has to pass second and third readings in August
before being sent for senate and royal approval.
The budget projects spending 2.74% more than the current
year and a deficit of 695 billion baht, or about 3.9% of gross
domestic product.
The budget planners have assumed that the economy will grow
3.5%-4.5% this year and 3.2%-4.2% next year, helped by domestic
demand and tourism.
However, the state planning agency recently predicted lower
growth at 2.5%-3.5% this year due to global volatility.
