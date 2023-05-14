Thai prime ministerial candidates cast their votes

Today at 06:54 am Share

STORY: About 52 million eligible voters are choosing among progressive opposition parties - one with a knack for winning elections - and others allied with royalist generals keen to preserve the status quo after nine years of government led or backed by the army. The Election Commission projects turnout of over 80%, with polls to close at 5 p.m. (1000 GMT) and unofficial results expected around 10 p.m. (1500 GMT), said Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong.

Turnouts are forecasted in record numbers in an election that is expected to deliver big gains for opposition forces, testing the resolve of a pro-military establishment at the heart of two decades of intermittent turmoil.