Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai protesters challenge monarchy as huge protests escalate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 08:22pm EDT

* Thousands march to hand over demands

* Protesters install symbolic plaque near Grand Palace

* Police say plaque could be illegal (Updates with protest ending, comment from police, analyst)

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Openly challenging the monarchy of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, thousands of protesters marched in Bangkok on Sunday to present demands that include a call for reforms to curb his powers.

Protesters have grown ever bolder during two months of demonstrations against Thailand's palace and military-dominated establishment, breaking a longstanding taboo on criticising the monarchy - which is illegal under lese majeste laws.

The Royal Palace was not immediately available for comment. The king, who spends much of his time in Europe, is not in Thailand now.

The marchers were blocked by hundreds of unarmed police manning crowd control barriers.

Protest leaders declared victory after handing police a letter detailing their demands. Phakphong Phongphetra, head of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on a video broadcast from the scene that the letter would be handed to police headquarters to decide how to proceed.

"Our greatest victory in the two days is showing that ordinary people like us can send a letter to royals," Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, told the crowd before it dispersed.

At the biggest demonstration in years, tens of thousands of protesters on Saturday cheered calls for reform of the monarchy as well as for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and a new constitution and elections.

SYMBOLIC PLAQUE

Shortly after sunrise on Sunday, protesters cemented a plaque near the Grand Palace in Bangkok in the area known as Sanam Luang, or Royal Field.

It reads, "At this place the people have expressed their will: that this country belongs to the people and is not the property of the monarch as they have deceived us."

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said police would not use violence against protesters and it was up to the police to determine and prosecute any illegal speech.

Bangkok authorities would need to determine whether the plaque is illegal and if it is it would need to be removed, Bangkok's deputy police chief Piya Tawichai told reporters.

Far from all Thais support the new plaque, which resembles one that had commemorated the end of absolute monarchy in 1932 and which was removed from outside a royal palace in 2017, after Vajiralongkorn took the throne.

"Who voted or elected them to deface public property like this?" wrote Somchai Chaihat on Twitter of the new plaque. "Trash it."

Thai authorities have said criticising the monarchy is unacceptable in a country where the king is constitutionally "enthroned in a position of revered worship".

Protests that began on university campuses have drawn increasing numbers of older people. That includes red shirt followers of ousted populist prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra who had clashed for years with pro-establishment yellow shirts before Prayuth seized power in 2014.

"The new generation is achieving what their parents and grandparents didn't dare. I'm very proud of that," said Somporn Outsa, 50, a red shirt veteran. "We still respect the monarchy, but it should be under the constitution."

Protesters say the constitution gives the king too much power and that it was engineered to allow Prayuth to keep power after elections last year. He says that vote was fair.

The next protest is scheduled for Thursday. Protest leaders called on Thais to take Oct. 14 off work to show their support for change.

“Radical change is hard in Thailand, but the movement has at least kept the momentum going," said Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of political science at Ubon Ratchathani University. (Additional reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Chris Reese and William Mallard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40aEU seeks new powers to penalise tech giants - FT
RE
12:35aChina does not have a timetable for 'unreliable entities list'
RE
09/19U.S. will delay TikTok U.S. app store ban by one week
RE
09/19China's ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown
RE
09/19ByteDance says not aware of $5 billion education fund in TikTok deal
RE
09/19TED CRUZ : Sen. Cruz Applauds the Trump Administration for Enforcing Snapback Sanctions on Iran, Finalizing End of Iran Deal
PU
09/19TikTok says it already committed to government oversight of U.S. data security
RE
09/19Court unfreezes accounts of Mexican firm sanctioned by U.S.
RE
09/19Walmart Says Have Tentatively Agreed To Purchase 7.5% Of TikTok Global
RE
09/19Thai protesters challenge monarchy as huge protests escalate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Nikola Corporation of Class Acti..
2ORACLE CORPORATION : Trump Signs Off on Deal Allowing TikTok to Continue U.S. Operations--6th Update
3Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fastly, Inc. of Class Action Law..
4WALMART INC. : WALMART : Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : says COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S still on hold

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group