Thai protesters move to Bangkok suburbs

BANGKOK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Thai anti-government protesters
demonstrated in Bangkok’s outskirts on Saturday with a duck
parade and speeches demanding the removal of Prime Minister
Prayuth Chan-ocha, a new constitution and reforms to the
monarchy.
Protests have been stepped up this week despite threats by
Prayuth, a former junta ruler, to use all available laws against
protesters who break them and charges of insulting the monarchy
against several protest leaders.
Hundreds of people gathered in both Nonthaburi and Bang Na,
to the northwest and southeast of Bangkok respectively.
"We have had too many years of corrupt dictatorship. We want
an election in which our voices are really heard," said one
24-year-old recent graduate, who gave only her nickname "A".
Protesters are seeking the removal of Prayuth, accusing him
of engineering an election last year to keep power that he
seized from an elected government in a 2014 coup. He has said
the vote was fair and he will not resign.
Protesters have also broken taboos by seeking reforms to
curb the powers of the monarchy of King Maha Vajiralongkorn,
saying the institution has enabled decades of military
domination.
The palace has made no comment since protests began. The
king has said that despite the demonstrations, the protesters
are loved "all the same".
(Reporting by Matthew Tostevin and Soe Zeya Tun
Editing by James Drummond)