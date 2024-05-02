BANGKOK, May 2(Reuters) - Thailand's public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio stood at 63.37% at the end of March, up from 62.48% in the previous month, finance ministry data showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by John Mair)
