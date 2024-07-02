BANGKOK, July 2(Reuters) - Thailand's public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio stood at 64.29% at the end of May, up from 63.78% in the previous month, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Thanadech Staporncharnchai Editing by Devjyot Ghoshal)
