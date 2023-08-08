Today at 12:06 am

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to record between a 0.5% drop and a 1% rise this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday.

Slowing global production has affected demand for exporters, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chair of the council, told a briefing.

However, exports, a key driver of Thai growth, should be helped by shipments of some agricultural products and automobiles in the remaining five months, he said.

India's rice export ban should offer Thailand, the world's second-largest rice exporter, a good opportunity to sell rice with higher prices, said group vice chair Suparp Suwanpimolkul.

The group expects rice exports of 8.5 million metric tons this year.

In the first half of 2023, exports contracted 5.4% from a year earlier, having contracted for nine months in a row, customs data showed.

