Thai shippers group sees Q1 exports up 5% y/y

BANGKOK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected
to rise by 5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, helped
by a recovery in the global economy, the national shippers'
council said on Tuesday.
The group maintains that exports, a key driver of Thai
growth, are expected to increase by 5% to 8% this year, after
jumping 17.1% in 2021 as global demand returned following a
pandemic-induced lull.
Exports had a V-shaped recovery last year and the momentum
should continue into 2022, said Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of
the Thai National Shippers' Council.
"I'm confident that every industry has received advance
orders, so exports in the first quarter should definitely
increase 5%," he told a news conference.
There are risks factors, however, including high fuel
prices, a shortage of workers and raw materials, and port
congestion, Chaichan said, adding the coronavirus outbreak
should be manageable.
Council vice chairman Suparp Suwanpimonkul said if the baht
stayed at a range of 33.0 to 33.5 per dollar, it would
be a boost to exports this year.
