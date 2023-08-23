BANGKOK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's main benchmark index rose 0.51% on Wednesday after Srettha Thavisin received royal approval to become prime minister. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)
Yesterday at 11:02 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|1545.60 PTS
|+1.29%
|+0.68%
|-
|2268.21 PTS
|+0.11%
|-0.97%
|-
All our articles
EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Could Chalk Up Gains; Focus on Powell Speech, Nvidia Earnings
Today at 12:17 am
In deadly Maui fires, many had no warning and no way out. Those who dodged barricades survived
Today at 12:54 am