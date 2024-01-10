BANGKOK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Investor confidence in Thailand's stock market has hit a 4-month high, thanks to capital inflows, tourism and government stimulus measures, a survey by the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organization (FETCO) showed on Wednesday.

A December survey showed overall investor confidence index rose 39% to 137 from the previous survey, moving into the bullish zone from neutral.

Foreign investors' confidence also jumped 50% from the previous survey, moving into the bullish zone, FETCO said in a statement.

Foreign investors bought about 70 million baht ($2 million)of Thai shares in December but sold about 192 billion baht ($5.48 billion) in the whole of 2023, when the main stock index dropped 15.2%.

Since the start of 2024, the stock index has fallen 0.2%, with foreign investors selling 3.36 billion baht ($95.92 million) of Thai shares.

($1 = 35.0300 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)