BANGKOK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Thailand and China agreed to waive visa requirements for each other's nationals to facilitate travel and tourism between the two countries, Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara said on Sunday.

The mutual visa exemption takes effect on March 1, Chinese state television CCTV reported.

The agreement was signed during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Thailand. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)