Thailand First-Quarter GDP Fell 2.6% as Pandemic Hit Consumption

05/16/2021 | 11:11pm EDT
By Kosaku Narioka

Thailand's economy contracted in the first quarter of 2021 as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to weigh on consumption.

Gross domestic product fell 2.6% in the January-March period from a year earlier compared with a 4.2% drop the previous quarter, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, the government's economic-planning arm, said Monday.

The drop was worse than the median forecast for a 2.0% fall in a poll of five economists by The Wall Street Journal.

The government cut its growth forecast, projecting the economy will expand between 1.5% and 2.5% in 2021 compared with the previous view of 2.5%-3.5% growth.

First-quarter GDP expanded 0.2% from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, slightly faster than the economists' forecast for a 0.1% rise.

Private consumption, which generally accounts for about half of the Thai economy, fell 0.5% from a year earlier. Exports of goods increased 3.2%, exports of services decreased 63.5% and imports of goods and services rose 1.7%, the data showed. Government spending rose 2.1%, public capital investment increased 20%, and private capital expenditure rose 3.0%.

The Thai central bank earlier this month held its benchmark interest rate steady at a record low of 0.50% as the economy struggles to recover from the pandemic.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-21 2310ET

