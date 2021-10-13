Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thailand Positioned To Be A Global Electric Vehicle Hub

10/13/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Thailand Board of Investment's (BOI) New York office announced the government's plans to support the country's growing electric transportation industry and uptake of electric vehicles.

With wide-sweeping initiatives, the Thai Government unveiled a three-phase development roadmap designed to increase EV production to 30 percent of its total automotive manufacturing capacity—750,000 by 2030. It is an aggressive plan, designed to fast-track the building of a trained workforce, manufacturing capacity and infrastructure.

Supported by government policies and incentives, Thailand's EV roadmap encompasses all aspects of the electric vehicle supply chain, with a focus on batteries, local production of critical parts, and the inclusion of commercial vehicles of all sizes, as well as ships.

More than 2,000 companies currently operate in Thailand's automotive supply chain and 30 global automakers are using the country as their main production base in ASEAN, establishing Thailand as the world's 11th-largest automobile production base.

In support of the uptake of electric vehicles, the Thai Government and private sector partners plan to establish 10,000 charging stations across the country by 2025, with the number expected to increase to 80,000 charging stations by 2035.

"Thailand is moving quickly toward a fossil fuel free future," said Vorawan Norasucha, Director of the Thailand Board of Investment New York Office, "Our government is offering generous tax incentives and support to companies operating in the electric vehicle and battery space. Beyond incentives, we are offering comprehensive workforce development support. There is no better time to invest in Thailand."

For detailed information regarding electric vehicle incentives and support offered by the Thai Government, please visit  LINK TO INCENTIVES INFORMATION or contact the Thailand Board of Investment's New York office at nyc@boi.go.th .

ABOUT THAILAND BOARD OF INVESTMENT NEW YORK OFFICE
The Thailand Board of Investment New York (BOI New York) is one of 16 BOI overseas offices.  The BOI New York team works with U.S. and Canadian companies, to facilitate foreign direct investment and to provide support services to companies investing in Thailand. BOI's services are free of charge and customized to help foreign businesses succeed in Thailand.

For more information, please visit www.boi.go.th and www.thinkasiainvestthailand.com

Press Contact
Sandy Pratt
UNDERPINNED
sandy@underpinnedinc.com
+1 646 496 7668

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thailand-positioned-to-be-a-global-electric-vehicle-hub-301398934.html

SOURCE Thailand Board of Investment - New York Office


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aGROW SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC : Company Potentially Seeking A Merger Candidate
AQ
10:08aRAJESH KUMAR : Delta Air warns of pre-tax loss in 4th quarter as fuel prices surge
RE
10:08aBASIL STREET : Announces Partnership with Automated Retail Company Prepango to Bring Innovative Automated Pizza Kitchens to Major Airports Nationwide
PR
10:08aExperienced Medical Market Research Sales Leader Greg Borden Joins MedSurvey as VP, Business Development
BU
10:07aFood, rents boost U.S. consumer inflation in September
RE
10:07aTANTALEX RESOURCES : Signs Definitive Agreement with Minor for Expanded Resource Area in Manono
AQ
10:07aWendy's Launches New Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee To Encourage Fans To Ditch Dud Spuds At Competitors
PR
10:06aU.S. markets regulator faces new lawsuit over proxy advisers
RE
10:06aMULTICHOICE : M-Net Renews Big Brother Mzansi for Another Season
AQ
10:06aChocolate Isn't the Only Scary Thing Threatening Your Pet This Halloween
PR
Latest news "Companies"