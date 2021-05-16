Thailand Q1 slump eases, outlook cut as COVID-19 woes linger

* Q1 GDP -2.6% y/y vs -3.3% in Reuters poll
* Q1 GDP +0.2% q/q sa vs -0.8% in poll
* Agency cuts 2021 GDP growth outlook to 1.5-2.5% from
2.5-3.5%
* 2021 exports seen up 10.3% vs +5.8% seen earlier
BANGKOK, May 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy shrank in the
first quarter as coronavirus outbreaks hurt consumption and
tourism, but the fall was less than expected helped by stronger
non-agricultural output and exports.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy contracted 2.6% in
the March quarter from a year earlier, data from the National
Economic and Social Development Council showed on Monday, versus
a forecast 3.3% drop in a Reuters poll.
On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) rose a
seasonally adjusted 0.2% in the first quarter, beating the 0.8%
drop forecast by economists.
In the final quarter of 2020, the economy shrank 4.2% from a
year earlier but expanded a revised 1.1% on the quarter.
The planning agency downgraded its economic growth outlook
for a second time this year to 1.5%-2.5% from 2.5%-3.5% seen
three months ago due to the latest wave of infections, the
country's biggest so far.
The latest outbreak, which started in April and has
accounted for more than two thirds of Thailand's total
infections, has crimped domestic activity amid the country's
slow vaccine rollout as it was preparing to reopen more broadly
to foreign visitors.
Increased exports, a key growth driver, have lent some
support, however.
The NESDC now expects exports to rise 10.3% this year,
rather than increase 5.8%.
But it forecasts just half a million foreign tourists this
year, down from an earlier forecast of 3.2 million arrivals.
That compared with nearly 40 million foreign visitors in 2019.
The government has supported the economy with various
stimulus measures and earlier this month approved an additional
relief package worth 255 billion baht to help people cope with
the latest outbreak.
($1 = 31.36 baht)
