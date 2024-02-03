COLOMBO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Thailand and Sri Lanka signed a Free Trade Agreement on Saturday, the Sri Lankan President's Media Division said, a move that will help the island nation emerge from its worst financial crisis in decades. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)
