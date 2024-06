BANGKOK, June 10 (Reuters) - Thailand is aiming to achieve at least 3% economic growth this year and seeks to draw in more foreign tourists, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday.

Thailand is aiming for 36.7 million foreign visitors this year, he said, adding that the economy was growing slowly and faces problems. The government would speed up private investment, he said. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)