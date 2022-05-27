Thailand aims for pact with Vietnam to raise rice prices

BANGKOK, May 27 (Reuters) - Thailand and Vietnam are in
talks on a pact to raise the price of their rice exports to
increase their leverage in the global market and improve farmer
incomes, a Thai government official said on Friday.
Agriculture officials from Thailand and Vietnam, the world's
second and third biggest rice exporters, met in Bangkok on
Friday to discuss joint measures to support their farmers and
rice industries and manage growing production costs.
"We aim to raise rice prices, increase farmer income and
increase bargaining power in the global market," Thai government
spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement
after discussions on the sidelines of a farms expo.
"The rice price has been low for more than 20 years while
the cost of production has been increasing."
Vietnam's agriculture ministry could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Vietnam and Thailand account for roughly 10% of global
production of rough rice, and about 26% of global exports,
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Any move to raise prices would be bad news for buyers and
consumers amid rising global food prices. Big exporter Thailand
is seeing rising foreign demand for its agricultural
commodities, helped by a weaker currency.
India, the world's top rice shipper, accounts for about 40%
of global supply but prices hit a five-year low this week on a
weaker Indian rupee and abundant supply in top exporting
countries.
So far in 2022, Thai export prices for 5% broken rice have
averaged about $420 a tonne, or 16% more than India's average of
averaged about $420 a tonne, or 16% more than India's average of
$363.
The chairman of Vietnam's Food Association said his
organization would meet its Thai counterpart in June for more
talks on rice production but would not aim to control prices.
"The meeting will focus on measures to cooperate in
sustainable food production," Nguyen Ngoc Nam told Reuters.
"It's not reasonable to talk about raising or controlling rice
prices at this time when global food price is on the rise."
He said Vietnam's priority was managing exports to ensure
its own food security, adding it would export 6 million tonnes
of the grain this year, down from 6.24 million tonnes last year.
India does not plan to curb rice exports because it has
sufficient stocks and local rates were lower than state-set
support prices, trade and government sources said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; and
Vu Khanh in Hanoi; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Edmund
Blair)