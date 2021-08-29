Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thailand allows local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas

08/29/2021 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thailand will allow some domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other high risk areas for COVID-19 to resume from Sept. 1, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said Sunday.

The announcement follows the easing of tough restrictions in high risk areas from next month, including allowing more provincial travel and the reopening of shopping malls, as the government tries to help a struggling economy hit by the outbreak.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31aGerman region plans tougher restrictions for unvaccinated
RE
03:51aOPEC+ could reconsider output increase, says Kuwaiti oil minister
RE
03:27aThailand allows local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas
RE
03:22aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE LIVESTOCK & FISHERIES OF : CS Hon Peter Munya and CS Fred Matiang'i, in the presence of Office of the Attorney General, received the Inspection Report on Kenya Tea Development Agency – Holdings. Limited
PU
03:18aLouisiana braces for powerful hurricane as COVID-19 taxes hospitals
RE
03:13aIda intensifies into category 4 hurricane, NHC says
RE
03:12aGerman election campaign heats up as Merkel's conservatives slide
RE
02:57aOPEC+ could reconsider output increase, says Kuwaiti oil minister
RE
02:57aEconomies of east asian countries and china are still affected by covid-19 and caution must be exercised -kuwaiti oil minister
RE
02:55aThe 400,000 bpd increase agreed by opec+ in its previous meeting may be reconsidered at wednesday’s meeting -kuwaiti oil minister tells reuters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Louisiana braces for powerful hurricane as COVID-19 taxes hospitals
2ASIA AVIATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : ASIA AVIATION PUBLIC : Thailand to have 140 million doses of COVID-19 v..
3LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LI : LUK FOOK INTERNATIONAL : Dragons fly as Chinese millennials take a shin..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database ..
5Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph

HOT NEWS