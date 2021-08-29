Thailand allows local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thailand will allow some domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other high risk areas for COVID-19 to resume from Sept. 1, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said Sunday.

The announcement follows the easing of tough restrictions in high risk areas from next month, including allowing more provincial travel and the reopening of shopping malls, as the government tries to help a struggling economy hit by the outbreak.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Richard Pullin)