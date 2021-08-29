Thailand allows local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thailand will allow some
domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other high risk areas
for COVID-19 to resume from Sept. 1, the Civil Aviation
Authority of Thailand said Sunday.
The announcement follows the easing of tough restrictions in
high risk areas from next month, including allowing more
provincial travel and the reopening of shopping malls, as the
government tries to help a struggling economy hit by the
outbreak.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring
Editing by Richard Pullin)