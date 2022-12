BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved cuts on property tax and other fees for 2023, along with other measures to help boost the economy, the finance ministry said.

The tax on land and buildings was cut by 15%, with some transfer fees cut to 1% from 2% and some mortgage registration fees to 0.01% from 1%, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon)