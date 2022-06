BANGKOK, June 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday agreed to support measures and plans to seek a contribution from refineries to boost the country's depleted oil fund amid surging energy prices, the prime minister said.

The government also agreed to a tax incentive to boost the vital tourism sector, Prayuth Chan-ocha told a news conference. The measures had been approved by economic teams last week.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty)