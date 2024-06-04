June 04, 2024 at 12:45 am EDT

BANGKOK, June 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved tax measures to boost domestic tourism during the low season, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said.

The measures, which cover the period from May to November, include tax deductions for companies organising conventions and seminars, he said.

Additional measures were designed to increase domestic travel to secondary cities, including allowing income tax deductions for home stay and non-hotel accommodation expenses.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the measures would cost the government 1.5 billion baht ($41 million) in revenue, but said the benefits would be greater.

($1 = 36.57 baht)