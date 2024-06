BANGKOK, June 25 (Reuters) - Car production in Thailand fell 16.19% in May from a year earlier to 126,161 units due to lower production of pickup trucks, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.

The figure compared with April's 11.02% year-on-year drop. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Thanadech Staporncharnchai; Editing by John Mair)