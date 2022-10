BANGKOK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Car production in Thailand rose 27.99% in September from a year earlier to 179,237 units, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

That compared with August's 64.90% year-on-year surge to 171,731 vehicles. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)