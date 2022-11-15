Thailand eases rules for foreign exchange operators

BANGKOK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Thailand will give foreign
exchange service providers more flexibility in business to
encourage innovation and new technologies, the Bank of Thailand
(BOT) said in a statement on Tuesday.
The revision of foreign exchange regulations, which govern
commercial banks, money changers and transfer agents, also
allows for new types of services and promotes competition, said
assistant governor Alisara Mahasandana.
The new measures include allowing companies to register
products in the central bank's 'sandbox' testing scheme for new
technologies, and a simplified licensing regime.
The regulations are part of Bank of Thailand's FX ecosystem
development plan to lower service cost and improve access for
retail customers, she added.
Thailand's central bank has been pushing for more innovation
and technologies in financial services. Earlier this year it
said it would allow commercial banks to invest more in fintech
and was working out rules on virtual banks.
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Kitiphong Thaichareon,
Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)