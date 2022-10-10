Thailand economic recovery supported by return of tourism -FinMin

BANGKOK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's economic recovery
will not be affected by a global slowdown due to a rebound in
tourism, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told
reporters on Monday.
"Our economy depends on tourism, which is gradually
recovering," he said, adding that not every country is going
through a slowdown and so the impact on Thailand's tourism
market will be limited.
"During the winter, European tourists want to escape the
cold to Thailand," Arkhom said.
Tourism is a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest
economy. In 2019, it welcomed nearly 40 million visitors, who
spent 1.91 trillion baht.
The government previously said it expects tourism revenue to
reach $64.5 billion this year from 10 million arrivals.
Arkhom also added that fiscal and monetary policy will be
integrated to support recovery after the Bank of Thailand hiked
policy rates by 25 basis points twice, in August and September.
"The Bank of Thailand has confirmed that interest rate hikes
will examine many factors to ensure recovery," he added.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin
Staporncharnchai, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng, Editing by
Kanupriya Kapoor)