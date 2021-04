The BOT also reiterated that Thailand has never used the exchange rate as a tool to gain an unfair trade advantage or a competitive edge over its trading partners, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement.

The comment came after Washington kept Thailand on its watch list of countries that merit close attention to their currency practices.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)