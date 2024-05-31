BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand is exploring small modular nuclear reactor technology as Southeast Asia's second-largest economy looks to diversify its energy mix, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday.

"Our green transition goal is one of the most ambitious in Southeast Asia, and we have a comprehensive roadmap in place to have 50% of energy production be renewable by 2040," Srettha said at an American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) event in Bangkok.

Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors with the capacity to generate around one-third of the electricity produced by traditional nuclear power reactors, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

