Thailand extends pandemic measures, expands lockdown areas

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Thailand on Sunday extended
tighter containment measures in the capital and high-risk
provinces probably until the end of August in a bid to slow the
spread of COVID-19 as the country deals with its biggest
outbreak to date.
Thailand reported 18,027 infections and 133 deaths on
Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 615,314 cases and 4,990
fatalities, mostly from an outbreak since April that is being
fuelled by the highly transmissible Alpha and Delta variants.
The restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures and
curfews, will be expanded to 29 provinces classified as "dark
red zone" from 13, Apisamai Srirangsan, spokeswoman for the
government's COVID-19 task force, told a televised news
briefing.
The measures will start on Tuesday for 14 days and will be
reviewed on Aug. 18, she said.
"If the situation does not improve and is still worrying,
the curbs will be extended to Aug. 31," she added.
Earlier on Sunday, government sources said the curbs would
continue until the end of the month.
The number of infections in the provinces is now higher than
in Bangkok, so containment measures have to be tightened to curb
the spread, Apisamai said.
Restaurants in shopping malls will be allowed to open only
for deliveries, while construction camps can also resume under
"bubble and seal" measures, Apisamai said.
Last month, the government called on people to follow the
restrictions, warning without cooperation record daily could
reach 30,000 under a worse-case scenario.
The curbs has hit economic activity, and the finance
ministry on Thursday slashed its 2021 economic growth forecast
to 1.3% from 2.3% seen earlier.
Thailand started its mass vaccination drive in June and aims
to inoculate 50 million people by the end of the year. But so
far, only 5.8% of its more than 66 million population are fully
vaccinated, while about 21% have received at least one dose.
