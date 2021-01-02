Thailand eyes tougher measures amid coronavirus second wave

BANGKOK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Health authorities in Thailand on
Saturday recommended tougher restrictions on businesses and
people's movements in 28 provinces, including the capital
Bangkok, as the number of new coronavirus cases rises.
The measures, which need final approval from Prime Minister
Prayuth Chan-ocha, include suspending some businesses and
crowded activities that pose infection risks to the public,
while recommending people in these provinces work from home and
avoid unnecessary travel out of their province.
Authorities in Bangkok earlier ordered the closing down of
schools for two weeks and the temporary closure of daycare
centres, gyms, bars and massage shops.
Shopping malls, restaurants, beauty salons, swimming pools
and public parks remain open with strict social distancing
guidelines but some officials have suggesting that further
restrictions on dine-in eating may be imposed in the capital and
other high-risk provinces.
"We expect infection to rise in this area so we must have
strong social measures for controlling the spread. There will be
closure of some businesses like entertainment venues and
restaurants may only allow take-away," said Kiattiphum
Wongraijit, permanent-secretary for the ministry of public
health.
Thailand on Saturday confirmed 216 new coronavirus cases and
one new death.
Thailand has managed to keep infection rates relatively low
since the initial outbreak of the coronavirus disease last year,
keeping the number of new cases in the single-digits for months
until mid-December.
Now, in a second wave, many cases are linked to a cluster
among migrant workers in Samut Sakhon province south of Bangkok.
Another cluster is linked to illegal gambling dens in eastern
Thailand, both of which started in mid-December.
The country has recorded a total of 7,379 coronavirus cases
and 64 deaths since the outbreak started last January.
With the prime minister's approval, the new measures would
start to come into effect on Monday and could be implemented
until the end of January, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a
spokesman for Thailand's COVID-19 taskforce.
(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um, Editing by Kay Johnson, Neil
Fullick and Christian Schmollinger)