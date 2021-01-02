Thailand eyes tougher measures amid virus second wave

BANGKOK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Thai health authorities on
Saturday recommended tougher restrictions on businesses and
people's movement in 28 provinces, including the capital
Bangkok, as the number of new coronavirus cases rises.
The measures, which need final approval from Prime Minister
Prayuth Chan-ocha, include suspending some businesses and
crowded activities that pose infection risks to the public,
while recommending people in these provinces work from home and
avoid unnecessary travel out of their province.
Authorities in Bangkok had earlier ordered the closing down
of schools for two weeks and the temporary closure of daycare
centres, gyms, bars and massage shops.
Thailand on Saturday confirmed 216 new coronavirus cases and
one new death.
Thailand has managed to keep infection rates relatively low
since the initial outbreak of the coronavirus disease last year,
keeping the number of new cases in the single-digits for months
until mid-December.
Now, in a second wave, many cases are linked to a cluster
among migrant workers in Samut Sakhon province south of Bangkok.
Another cluster is linked to illegal gambling dens in eastern
Thailand, both of which started in mid-December.
The country has recorded a total of 7,379 coronavirus cases
and 64 deaths since the outbreak started last January.
"This new round of outbreak that we are closely watching is
in Bangkok which started to spread to many areas and there have
been deaths that are not linked to previous cases, making it
more difficult to control," Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman
for the government's COVID-19 task force, said at a news
conference.
Taweesin said with the prime minister's approval, the new
measures would start to come into effect on Monday and could be
implemented until the end of January.
