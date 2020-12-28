Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thailand imposes entertainment curbs in capital to thwart virus spread

12/28/2020 | 08:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Thailand announced its first coronavirus death in nearly two months and tightened restrictions on entertainment businesses in its capital on Monday, in a bid to contain an outbreak that has reached more than half of the country's provinces.

Authorities confirmed 144 new infections on Monday as new clusters emerged stemming from its biggest outbreak yet, prompting a ban in Bangkok on betting businesses and midnight closures for its bars, nightclubs and music venues until Jan. 4.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was undergoing two weeks of quarantine after exposure to an infected provincial governor, while house speaker Chuan Leekpai asked 29 parliamentary staffers to seek tests after meeting a person who contracted the virus.

The baht eased 0.3% on Monday while the stock market fell 2.3%, amid concerns about new curbs.

Thailand, the first country outside China to report a coronavirus infection, has recorded just 6,285 cases and 61 COVID-19 deaths, having brought earlier outbreaks under control.

Its success has been attributed to tight restrictions on inbound travel and swift testing and contact-tracing.

Bangkok's tighter measures follow similar regulations in some of the 43 provinces with cases since a big outbreak was discovered 11 days ago among migrant workers at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, a province near the capital.

A cluster has been found in the eastern province of Rayong linked to a gambling den, with 92 infections in three days and one death, a 45-year-old man.

Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman for the Bangkok authorities, said a field hospital would also be set up in the capital and the restrictions reviewed next week.

The outbreak could hamper efforts to revive a crucial tourist industry devastated by the pandemic, as authorities ease some restrictions on foreigners and offer incentives to boost domestic travel. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB) 0.33% 36.811 Delayed Quote.9.55%
US DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (USD/THB) 0.29% 30.161 Delayed Quote.0.80%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36aShares lifted by U.S. stimulus cheer and Brexit relief
RE
08:35aShares lifted by U.S. stimulus cheer and Brexit relief
RE
08:34aGold pares gains as stock markets climb, dollar steadies
RE
08:32aOil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill
RE
08:31aZK International's Subsidiary, xSigma Corporation, Completes its Smart Contract on the Heels of Bitcoin Hitting a High of $26,700
PR
08:29aU.s. screened 1.28 million people at airport checkpoints sunday, the highest number since mid-march -- tsa
RE
08:27aUK PM Johnson says trade deal is new starting point for EU relationship
RE
08:23aMSP ROUND-UP : Top Cybersecurity Blogs of 2020
PU
08:22aThailand imposes entertainment curbs in capital to thwart virus spread
RE
08:20aAfter Trump backs down on stimulus bill, Democrats aim for higher relief checks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit
5S&P 500 : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ