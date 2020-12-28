Thailand imposes entertainment curbs in capital to thwart virus spread

BANGKOK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Thailand announced its first
coronavirus death in nearly two months and tightened
restrictions on entertainment businesses in its capital on
Monday, in a bid to contain an outbreak that has reached more
than half of the country's provinces.
Authorities confirmed 144 new infections on Monday as new
clusters emerged stemming from its biggest outbreak yet,
prompting a ban in Bangkok on betting businesses and midnight
closures for its bars, nightclubs and music venues until Jan. 4.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was
undergoing two weeks of quarantine after exposure to an infected
provincial governor, while house speaker Chuan Leekpai asked 29
parliamentary staffers to seek tests after meeting a person who
contracted the virus.
The baht eased 0.3% on Monday while the stock
market fell 2.3%, amid concerns about new curbs.
Thailand, the first country outside China to report a
coronavirus infection, has recorded just 6,285 cases and 61
COVID-19 deaths, having brought earlier outbreaks under control.
Its success has been attributed to tight restrictions on
inbound travel and swift testing and contact-tracing.
Bangkok's tighter measures follow similar regulations in
some of the 43 provinces with cases since a big outbreak was
discovered 11 days ago among migrant workers at a seafood market
in Samut Sakhon, a province near the capital.
A cluster has been found in the eastern province of Rayong
linked to a gambling den, with 92 infections in three days and
one death, a 45-year-old man.
Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman for the Bangkok authorities,
said a field hospital would also be set up in the capital and
the restrictions reviewed next week.
The outbreak could hamper efforts to revive a crucial
tourist industry devastated by the pandemic, as authorities ease
some restrictions on foreigners and offer incentives to boost
domestic travel.
