BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand saw investment pledges rise 35% in the first half of this year to 458 billion baht ($12.68 billion), the Board of Investment said Thursday.

Investments were coming into the electronics, electrical appliances and auto and auto parts sectors, the board said, the biggest coming from firms from Singapore, China and Hong Kong.

($1 = 36.1200 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Thanadech Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)