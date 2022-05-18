Log in
Thailand is stable enough to cope with crisis - PM

05/18/2022 | 11:36pm EDT
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand is fiscally and financially stable enough to withstand a crisis, the prime minister said on Thursday, as the government tries to revive the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The government is ready to handle future global changes, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told a seminar.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
