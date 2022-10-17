Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Thailand issues new weather warnings as rain hampers flood recovery

10/17/2022 | 05:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A tourist rides a horse in rainy weather at Bangtao beach in Phuket

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Authorities in Thailand issued flash flood warnings for eight southern provinces on Monday ahead of more rain expected this week, with areas in nearly 40% of the country's provinces still inundated and dealing with flood waters.

The warning include the resort island of Phuket, where a flash flood on Sunday disrupted local transport and tourism businesses in some areas. Navy personnel in the island's main town were seen carrying elderly on their backs through streets, knee-deep in brown water.

Heavy rain and tropical storms since last month have caused flooding in 59 of Thailand's 77 provinces, impacting 450,000 homes, according to the interior ministry.

Floods in northeastern and central Thailand - key farming regions - have seen 670,000 rai (107,200 hectares) of agricultural land damaged, the agriculture ministry said last week.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has instructed authorities nationwide to deploy boats and vehicles to help reconnect people cut off by floods and provide assistance where possible.

The cabinet last week has set aside 23 billion baht ($602.09 million) budget for assistance and flood rehabilitation.

In neighbouring Malaysia, authorities issued rain warnings for Sabah, Sarawak Labuan on Borneo island owing to the Nesat tropical storm.

($1 = 38.2000 baht)

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat in Bangkok and Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:09aUK energy price guarantee to be targeted and capped after April - Times
RE
06:07aSwedish parliament confirms Moderate Party leader as new prime minister
RE
06:07aIndia likely to produce 36.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2022-23-industry body
RE
06:07aSerum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak
RE
06:06aEthiopia aims to take control of airports in north as conflict rages
RE
06:05aMore U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit
RE
06:03aMarketmind: Hunt for Yield
RE
06:02aThree killed in Russian drone attack on Kyiv residential building - Zelenskiy aide
RE
06:00aU.S. winter wheat farmers plant into dust as Plains drought persists
RE
05:58aUK Treasury says energy markets financing scheme now open
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK housing market shows strains from "mini-budget": Rightmove
2Big Chinese banks pledge enhanced support for economy as Xi sounds call..
3Time for talks is over, French minister says as petrol crisis drags on
4Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees
5Royal BAM N : Dutch authorities investigate some projects of BAM Intern..

HOT NEWS