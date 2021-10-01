Thailand on track to meet rice exports target

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Thailand is on track to export 6
million tonnes of rice this year due to an anticipated uptick in
demand, an exporters body said on Friday.
A weaker baht, which has depreciated about 13% against the
dollar this year, has resulted in lower export prices
of Thai rice, making it more competitive against rival
exporters, said Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the
Thai Rice Exporters Association.
Thailand's 5% broken rice <RI-THBKN5-P1> prices were quoted
at around $385-$386 per tonne on Thursday, significantly lower
than those of the same grade from main competitor Vietnam
<RI-VNBKN5-P1> at $425-$430 per tonne.
Buyers that have in recent years preferred Vietnamese rice
such as Malaysia, the Philippines and China, have started buying
Thai rice again in recent weeks due to the attractive prices,
boosting exporters' confidence that the 6 million tonnes target
can be met, he said.
"The exchange rate and domestic prices have increased the
competitiveness of Thai rice export prices," Chookiat told
Reuters.
"For the remaining three months this year, I think we can
export a monthly volume of more than 700,000 tonnes."
Thailand exported about 3.7 million tonnes of the grain
between January and September, less than Vietnam's 4.5 million
tonnes shipped over the same period.
Chookiat also added that Thai rice exports were unlikely to
be affected by flooding across different provinces, which has
affected only a small area of rice fields so far.
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Patpicha
Tanakasempipat; Editing by Martin Petty)