BANGKOK, July 3 (Reuters) - Thailand is planning additional measures to boost the economy so that growth can reach 3% this year, a deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

The government's 500 billion baht ($13.56 billion) handout scheme, which is slated for the fourth quarter, may have limited impact this year, Paopoom Rojanasakul said, adding that he was not worried about rising public debt. ($1 = 36.8600 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng, Editing by Devjyot Ghoshal)