Thailand plans more relief measures after new outbreak

01/06/2021 | 10:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand is considering relief measures to ease the impact of a new coronavirus outbreak, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, as the country deals with new restrictions after a spike in its rate of infections.

The government has a fiscal budget, including for urgent matters, of more than 139 billion baht ($4.65 billion), plus some 470 billion baht under a larger 1 trillion baht borrowing plan to mitigate the coronavirus impact, ministry spokeswoman Kulaya Tantitemit said in a statement.

There is also an investment budget of 290 billion baht for state enterprise in the current fiscal year which will help drive Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, she said.

"Thailand has strong economic fundamentals with fiscal and monetary policy ready to help those affected and to revive the economy," Kulaya said.

A new cluster of cases in December linked to migrant workers and a gambling den has led to infections in over half of Thailand's provinces, prompting economic growth outlook downgrades by businesses and analysts.

Thailand reported 365 new coronavirus infections and one new death on Wednesday, bringing its total to 9,331 cases, more than double the number from a month ago, and 66 fatalities.

($1 = 29.87 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
