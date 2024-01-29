BANGKOK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Thailand is planning to issue bonds overseas in dollar, yuan and yen, a deputy finance minister said on Monday, without giving a timeframe.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat also said there will be a sale of government savings bonds worth about 100 billion baht ($2.81 billion) in the 2024 fiscal year, with the first batch in march.

Julapaun said he hoped a delay in the rollout of the government's 500 million baht ($14.05 million) handout plan would not be long and insisted Thailand's current situation was in economic recession. ($1 = 35.5900 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)