Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thailand plans to join talks on trans-Pacific trade pact membership

11/22/2021 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand aims to join talks on membership of a trans-Pacific free-trade agreement, a government official said on Monday, despite opposition from some politicians and business groups over fears the pact could harm farm and healthcare businesses.

The Southeast Asian country has long expressed interest in joining the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), seeing it as way of boosting the economy, and making sectors such as electronics and agriculture more competitive against rivals such as Vietnam and Malaysia, both CPTPP members.

The government had listened to public opinion and recommendations by the lower house and would prepare counter measures for those who could be affected by membership, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said in a statement.

The CPTPP had both benefits and negative aspects that required careful consideration, she said, noting that some terms could be negotiated before joining.

"The prime minister reiterated that participating in the talks is in the best interest of Thai people, and it does not mean an agreement to join the pact immediately," she added.

"The plan will definitely be proposed to the cabinet to get Thailand to join the negotiations," Rachada told Reuters.

Opposition parties and some business groups warn tariff-free access to other CPTPP member countries could lead to a flood of agricultural and pharmaceutical imports from some of those countries and harm the industries.

China said in September that it had filed an application to join the CPTPP, which was signed by 11 countries including Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan and New Zealand in 2018.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:32aWhite House to announce Federal Reserve decision on Monday -Punchbowl News
RE
08:32aEurozone Banks in Urgent Need to Incorporate Climate Risks Into Strategy, ECB Says
DJ
08:29aWhite House to announce Federal Reserve decision on Monday -Punchbowl News
RE
08:25aIndia plans to release oil together with other consumers, govt sources say
RE
08:23aOman logistics group asyad asks local and international companies to send show of interest offers for expanding suwaiq port - state news agency
RE
08:20aBank of Ghana surprises with a 100 basis point rate hike to 14.5%
RE
08:18aUK's Bulb to go into administration as funding talks fall through
RE
08:16aThailand plans to join talks on trans-Pacific trade pact membership
RE
08:15aKenya state directive will boost low COVID vaccine takeup -business group
RE
08:14aEUROPE : European stocks erase earlier gains on COVID-19 case concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
3China property bonds score strong weekly bounce, Evergrande misses out
4Tencent boosts Prosus profit, e-commerce trading loss widens
5European stocks erase earlier gains on COVID-19 case concerns

HOT NEWS