BANGKOK, June 24 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to sell up to 181 billion baht ($5.68 billion) of government bonds in the July-September period as part of debt management plans, according to the finance ministry.

The baht-denominated bonds will be sold domestically. (https://bit.ly/3j6D6r1) ($1 = 31.86 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)