BANGKOK, March 29 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to sell up to 265 billion baht ($7.86 billion) of government bonds in the April-June period as part of debt management plans, according to the finance ministry.

The baht-denominated bonds https://www.pdmo.go.th/pdmomedia/documents/2022/Mar/FY2022%20Q3%20Apr.pdf will be sold domestically.

($1 = 33.710 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)