Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread

01/05/2022 | 11:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Healthcare workers in PPE take swab samples from people for a rapid antigen test, in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert level following rising infections driven by the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a senior health official said.

The change, from level three to four, sets a pretext for possible measures that could follow, such as closing high-risk areas and placing restrictions on domestic travel or public gatherings.

"Thailand has entered a new wave of infections, where new cases will be rising fast," said Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the health ministry.

"Level four means we may close high-risk places and announce more measures."

The move comes amid a sharp rise in daily infections since the beginning of the year.

Thailand reported 5,775 new cases on Thursday, a 48% rise on the previous day and nearly double the number on Jan. 1.

The Southeast Asian country has vaccinated about 69.1% of an estimated 72 million people living in the country with two doses, but only 10.9% have received booster shots.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:31aChina's Henan imposes more COVID curbs as cases spike, though numbers small
RE
12:26aChina's Henan imposes more COVID curbs as cases spike, though numbers small
RE
12:19aGold eases as Fed rate hike bets lift yields
RE
12:12aJapan's 10-year bond yields hit 9-month high on Fed's hawkish signal
RE
12:02aBitcoin, ether near multi-month lows following hawkish Fed minutes
RE
01/06Hong Kong airport authority raises $4 billion in bond deal, sees strong demand
RE
01/05Vietnam says 2021 state budget deficit was below 4% of GDP
RE
01/05China stocks fall after hawkish Fed minutes; property, consumption drop
RE
01/05India's Future Group shares jump after arbitration with Amazon halted
RE
01/05U.S. strengthens COVID-19 infection controls at bases in Japan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
2Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
3Bloomberg Media CEO and New York Times columnist to start new venture
4WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS exploring possible sale of CW Network - WSJ
5Eight children, four adults killed in early-morning Philadelphia apartm..

HOT NEWS