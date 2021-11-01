Thailand ratifies RCEP regional trade pact

BANGKOK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Thailand has ratified the
Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN27T134)
trade deal, its commerce minister said on Monday.
Thailand's ratification on Oct. 28 would be a boost to the
country's trade to the area, which accounted for 53% of last
year's exports, Jurin Laksanawisit said in a statement
RCEP includes China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New
Zealand and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN) - Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand,
Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat
Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)